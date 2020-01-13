LOCIcoin (LOCI) Achieves Market Cap of $25,692.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $25,692.00 and $13.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, LOCIcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LOCIcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LOCIcoin Profile

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io . LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LOCIcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCIcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.