Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.27.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.18. 4,118,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,091. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $130.57 and a 1 year high of $239.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

