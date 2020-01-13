Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Maintel (LON:MAI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:MAI opened at GBX 279 ($3.67) on Thursday. Maintel has a 12 month low of GBX 271 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($8.02). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 424.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

