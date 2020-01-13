Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.29

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.29 and last traded at C$25.45, with a volume of 140947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.99.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.19.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

