Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) versus ReShape Lifesciences (NYSE:RSLSD) Head to Head Contrast

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Medtronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 3.13 -$81.15 million N/A N/A Medtronic $30.56 billion 5.20 $4.63 billion $5.22 22.73

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% Medtronic 15.11% 14.52% 8.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 4 17 0 2.81

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $119.52, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medtronic beats ReShape Lifesciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation product; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; hardware instruments and mesh fixation device; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, colorectal surgeons, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

