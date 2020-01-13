Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 548,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mercantil Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

Shares of AMTB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,979. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $891.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

