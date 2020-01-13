Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s share price rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.26, approximately 704,413 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 277,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

MREO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

