Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s share price rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.26, approximately 704,413 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 277,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

MREO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit