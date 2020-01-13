MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $24.58 on Thursday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

