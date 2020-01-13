MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,209 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. 198,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1956 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

