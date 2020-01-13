MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF makes up 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of IAI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.18. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,600. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

