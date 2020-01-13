MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. 178,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,243. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

