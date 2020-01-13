Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.60

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.60 and last traded at C$34.54, with a volume of 46387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.85.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.02.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$223.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.