Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Myriad Genetics registered stellar year-over-year revenue growth in the Prenatal and Prolaris segments. The Pharmaceutical and clinical service segments also witnessed revenue growth during the quarter. We are upbeat about the FDA approval attained by the company for myChoice CDx as a companion diagnostic. The coverage from UnitedHealthcare attained by the company for GeneSight patients also buoys optimism. However, it witnessed a decline in Hereditary Cancer, GeneSight, Vectra, as well as Other testing revenues. The company incurred operating loss during the quarter. The lowered fiscal 2020 guidance is indicative of the continuation of this sluggish trend. Myriad Genetics exhibited a dismal performance in the first-quarter fiscal 2020. Over the past six months, Myriad Genetics has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.85. 121,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.