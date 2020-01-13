Nano Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007408 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Coindeal, Gate.io and Binance. Nano has a market capitalization of $84.14 million and $2.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.01749830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.03312058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00627058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00707124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00067126 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00489133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, RightBTC, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, Nanex, CoinEx, Coindeal, HitBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z, Binance, Koinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

