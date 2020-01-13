NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Up 6.5%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.15, 607,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 303% from the average session volume of 150,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that NantHealth Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NantHealth stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 778.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.