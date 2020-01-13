Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.00 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.44-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,212. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.69. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $965,465. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

