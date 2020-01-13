Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Hits $0.0009

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $124,530.00 and $734.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

