Nord/LB Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €81.00 Price Target

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.95 ($79.01).

Shares of Fielmann stock traded up €0.80 ($0.93) on Monday, hitting €72.20 ($83.95). 27,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €71.22 and its 200 day moving average is €67.43.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

