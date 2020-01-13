Novacoin Market Cap Achieves $756,943.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00004009 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $756,943.00 and approximately $771.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00051358 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00078801 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,060.22 or 0.99547586 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00053892 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001526 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.