Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OII. Evercore ISI raised Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 1,398,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,608. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $150,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

