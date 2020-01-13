OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.08. 5,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.02.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

