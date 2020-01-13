OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,100,000 after acquiring an additional 319,822 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $4,247,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.92. 5,966,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,432,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.