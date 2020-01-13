OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

