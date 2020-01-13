OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.94. 63,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

