OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $566,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 312,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.05. 154,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. The stock has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

