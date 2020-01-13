OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $329,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 345,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,378 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 47.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,573. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

