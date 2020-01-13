OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $33.50. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.13 million. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

