OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Up 11.8%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) shot up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.52, 4,030,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 345% from the average session volume of 906,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPGN. ValuEngine raised OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OpGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

