Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$11,660.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,205,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,770,471.92.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares bought 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,575.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares bought 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Shares of OM stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.46. 32,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,998. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 million and a PE ratio of -13.79. Osisko Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.