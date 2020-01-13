Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86, 616,606 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,460,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

