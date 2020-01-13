Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 391,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

PMBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 30,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

