Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PMBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 30,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.62.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
