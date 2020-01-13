Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 15,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 12,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDPYF shares. National Bank Financial raised Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital raised Painted Pony Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 2.55%.

About Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF)

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

