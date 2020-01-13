Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Down 6.3%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.84, 1,534,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,133,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

