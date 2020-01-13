Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, 2,647,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,276,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEUM. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pareteum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pareteum by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pareteum by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pareteum in the 3rd quarter worth $2,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pareteum by 1,418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pareteum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

