Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Down 10.1%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, 2,647,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,276,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEUM. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pareteum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pareteum by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pareteum by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pareteum in the 3rd quarter worth $2,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pareteum by 1,418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pareteum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit