Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Update

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PNBK stock remained flat at $$12.99 during midday trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

