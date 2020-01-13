Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,065 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $465,987.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. 8,244,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,819. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.