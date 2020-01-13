Patten & Patten Inc. TN Makes New $7.70 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. 6,009,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,382. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

