Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 180 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 294,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,064. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

