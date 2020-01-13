Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 200 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Water Works by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.74. 940,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

