Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 429 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

IYF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.23. The company had a trading volume of 139,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,896. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5358 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

