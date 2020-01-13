Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $397.35 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012354 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Binance, Iquant and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $231.51 million and $397.35 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 231,152,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,152,597 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinPlace, BW.com, BigONE, SouthXchange, FCoin, DigiFinex, BCEX, Bitrue, BitMax, Binance, Coinall, BitMart, Kyber Network, Crex24, CoinBene, Gate.io, DDEX, Bitfinex, ABCC, Coinbit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Hotbit, Bittrex, OKCoin, Bit-Z, C2CX, P2PB2B, ZB.COM, Iquant, OKEx, CoinEx, TOKOK, Coinsuper, KuCoin and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

