Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Up 2.6%

Pelatro PLC (LON:PTRO) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.78), approximately 67,942 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3,897% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.76).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Pelatro in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $19.19 million and a PE ratio of 21.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

