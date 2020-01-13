Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Short Interest Up 36.6% in December

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,424. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,038. The company has a market capitalization of $559.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

