PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PRT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. 53,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.67.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 78.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

