Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. 14,584,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,918,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

