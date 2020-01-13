Phreesia’s (NYSE:PHR) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Phreesia’s (NYSE:PHR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 14th. Phreesia had issued 9,288,194 shares in its public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $167,187,492 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $26.56 on Monday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $387,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

