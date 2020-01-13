PLNcoin (PLNC) Reaches Market Cap of $4,360.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. PLNcoin has a total market capitalization of $4,360.00 and $18.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,084.53 or 2.15009174 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021638 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PLNcoin Profile

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

