Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives $9.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

PSTI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Dawson James initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 7,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,221. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

