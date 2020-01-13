POA Network Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and Bibox.

About POA Network

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

