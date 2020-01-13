Polar Capital (LON:POLR) PT Lowered to GBX 655

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its target price trimmed by Shore Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 655 ($8.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POLR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 587.80 ($7.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.44. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 547.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 544.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

